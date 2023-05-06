Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.23, RTT News reports. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:HII traded up $4.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.51. 444,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,348. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $188.51 and a 52-week high of $260.02. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.86.

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total value of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,065.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HII. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 133.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,285,139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,456,000 after purchasing an additional 735,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after purchasing an additional 47,891 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 357,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $81,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 318,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

