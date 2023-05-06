IAG Wealth Partners LLC Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Generac by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Generac by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of Generac by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 288 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generac Trading Up 4.7 %

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.17.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $114.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $86.29 and a one year high of $299.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.