IAG Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FISV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,697,958,000 after buying an additional 2,180,811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,971,669,000 after buying an additional 2,057,081 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,325,050,000 after buying an additional 1,774,528 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 8,689.6% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,752,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,013,000 after buying an additional 1,732,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Fiserv by 3.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,306,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,520,234,000 after buying an additional 1,406,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FISV opened at $120.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $114.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.41. The stock has a market cap of $75.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 23rd that permits the company to repurchase 75,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FISV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $109.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.16.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total transaction of $917,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,250,987.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,890,440. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world.

Featured Stories

