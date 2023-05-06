IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 54.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 583,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 688,077 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned approximately 0.77% of IDEX worth $133,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in IDEX in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in IDEX by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in IDEX by 1,277.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Stock Performance

IDEX stock opened at $210.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.47. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.09. IDEX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $172.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $255.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Insider Transactions at IDEX

In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 3,181 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.36, for a total value of $720,051.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,255.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

