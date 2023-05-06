iExec RLC (RLC) Price Up 0.7% Over Last Week

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 6th. In the last week, iExec RLC has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for approximately $1.63 or 0.00005641 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a total market capitalization of $132.09 million and approximately $8.44 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00007157 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00025518 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00019531 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00018215 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,919.30 or 1.00033150 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000100 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.67391842 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $10,961,317.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.