IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Price Target Lowered to C$44.00 at BMO Capital Markets

IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities raised IGM Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CIBC raised their target price on IGM Financial from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on IGM Financial from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

IGM Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $28.85 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of $24.78 and a 12-month high of $33.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.44.

IGM Financial Increases Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.4193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 5.74%. IGM Financial’s payout ratio is presently 67.85%.

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

