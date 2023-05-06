ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 3,006,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 4,781,823 shares.The stock last traded at $12.46 and had previously closed at $12.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IMGN. StockNews.com raised ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised ImmunoGen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.71.

ImmunoGen Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen ( NASDAQ:IMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 135.94% and a negative net margin of 198.88%. The firm had revenue of $49.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 850,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 70,086 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 145,814 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 51,686 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in ImmunoGen by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 21,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

