Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $24.56

Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.56 and traded as high as $24.66. Imperial Brands shares last traded at $24.47, with a volume of 50,646 shares trading hands.

Imperial Brands Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.56.

Imperial Brands Company Profile

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco and Next Generation Product (NGP), and Distribution segments. The Tobacco and NGP segment manufactures, markets, and sells Tobacco and NGP, and its related products.

