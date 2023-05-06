Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMOGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

About Imperial Oil

(Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.