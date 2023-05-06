Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of IMO stock opened at $46.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.41. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $58.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.18, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.54.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen.

