Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $64.43. 885,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

