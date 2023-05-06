Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARIGet Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 6.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Inari Medical updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Inari Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Inari Medical stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $64.43. 885,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,896. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.43 and its 200 day moving average is $65.44. Inari Medical has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $86.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inari Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,227,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,385,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 12,750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $686,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,553.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,250 shares of company stock worth $5,316,240. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inari Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 42.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Inari Medical by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Inari Medical in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

