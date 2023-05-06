Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Holdings Decreased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 670,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 51,825 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.30% of Incyte worth $53,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INCY. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Incyte in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 76.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INCY stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $86.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.39.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $880.25 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on INCY. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Incyte from $113.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Incyte from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

