Indigo Books & Music (TSE:IDG) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSE:IDG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as low as C$1.95. Indigo Books & Music shares last traded at C$1.95, with a volume of 2,511 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Indigo Books & Music from C$5.00 to C$4.30 in a report on Monday, February 13th.
Indigo Books & Music Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$54.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,093.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.09.
About Indigo Books & Music
Indigo Books & Music Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a book and lifestyle retailer in Canada and the United States. It also offers books, toys, gifts, baby, kids, wellness, lifestyle, living, fashion, paper, home, and electronics products. The company provides its products under the OUI STUDIO, OUI Design, Auria, LOVE & LORE, NÓTA, Wonder Co, Mini Maison, and The Littlest brands.
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Indigo Books & Music Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indigo Books & Music and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.