Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $99.08

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $99.08 and traded as low as $99.04. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $99.11, with a volume of 13,360,293 shares.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.59 and a 200 day moving average of $99.07. The company has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLI. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 5,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

