Industrials REIT (LON:MLI) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Industrials REIT Limited (LON:MLI – Get Rating) dropped 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 166.50 ($2.08) and last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.08). Approximately 1,193,976 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,426,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 167 ($2.09).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Industrials REIT from GBX 165 ($2.06) to GBX 168 ($2.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Industrials REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 142.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.37, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of £491.85 million, a PE ratio of 1,043.75 and a beta of 0.49.

Industrials REIT Increases Dividend

Industrials REIT Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were given a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from Industrials REIT’s previous dividend of $3.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. Industrials REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4,375.00%.

Industrials REIT Limited is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Industrials REIT Limited investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

