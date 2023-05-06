Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Resources Management Corp CT ADV

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on IR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of IR stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.71.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

In related news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,171,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

