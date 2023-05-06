Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $66.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

IR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.30.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE:IR opened at $59.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.71. Ingersoll Rand has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $60.39.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,856 shares in the company, valued at $6,171,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 42.3% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.