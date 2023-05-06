Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Ingevity’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Ingevity updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Ingevity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded down $3.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.57. 476,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,742. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $59.35 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ingevity

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 4,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $408,071.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,541 shares in the company, valued at $2,180,077.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingevity by 9.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingevity by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingevity by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,657,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Ingevity by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.