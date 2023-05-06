Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) was down 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.41 and last traded at $26.41. Approximately 12 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.55.

Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.22.

Get Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January alerts:

Institutional Trading of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (BATS:DSJA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January

The Innovator Double Stacker ETF – January (DSJA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for cumulative capped gains on SPY and QQQ shares over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DSJA was launched on Jan 4, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Double Stacker ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.