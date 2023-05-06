Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 372.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 35,904 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $486,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Price Performance

Shares of IAPR stock opened at $24.89 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a 52 week low of $21.45 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.07.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April Profile

The Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – April (IAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI EAFE Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. IAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

