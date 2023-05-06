Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Issues Earnings Results

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 22.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 236,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,545. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. Inogen has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $32.01. The company has a market capitalization of $300.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inogen

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INGN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Inogen by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inogen during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Inogen by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,032 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Inogen by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inogen Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Inogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

