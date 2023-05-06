Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

INGN has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Inogen in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. William Blair downgraded Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INGN opened at $13.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.99. Inogen has a one year low of $11.60 and a one year high of $32.01.

Institutional Trading of Inogen

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Inogen will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Inogen by 4.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 31,896 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Inogen by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 19,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Inogen by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,697 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 14.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,939 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Inogen by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inogen, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products include Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.