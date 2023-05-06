InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 93,920 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 64,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.88.

InPlay Oil Stock Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16. The company has a market cap of $174.60 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.84.

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter. InPlay Oil had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 35.20%.

InPlay Oil Increases Dividend

About InPlay Oil

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0111 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.21%. This is a boost from InPlay Oil’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. InPlay Oil’s payout ratio is presently 18.06%.

InPlay Oil Corp. is a light oil development and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties. It also focuses on the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded on November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

