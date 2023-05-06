Insider Buying: Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM) Insider Acquires 40,000 Shares of Stock

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc (LON:AWEM – Get Rating) insider Martin Shenfield bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £40,000 ($49,975.01).

Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

AWEM opened at GBX 101.96 ($1.27) on Friday. Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 98.50 ($1.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 102 ($1.27).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashoka Whiteoak Emerging Markets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.