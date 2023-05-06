Insider Buying: BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Director Acquires $16,575.00 in Stock

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $16,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

BCB Bancorp Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock opened at $10.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.65. The company has a market cap of $181.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.60. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.23 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 29.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BCB Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.96%. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 188.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 105.9% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in BCB Bancorp by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BCBP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of BCB Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BCB Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

