Insider Buying: U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) Director Richard P. Mckenney bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $30.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $53.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Bancorp

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $22,279,837,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on USB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.35.

About U.S. Bancorp

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.