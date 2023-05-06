Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $190,936.20 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,849,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aadi Bioscience alerts:

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.

On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.

Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AADI opened at $8.05 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.

Institutional Trading of Aadi Bioscience

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alerce Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Alerce Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,630,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,924,000 after acquiring an additional 336,045 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Aadi Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,234,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 72.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 535,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after buying an additional 224,178 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Aadi Bioscience by 54.1% during the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 590,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,340,000 after purchasing an additional 207,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Aadi Bioscience by 270.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 134,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 97,966 shares during the period. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.

Aadi Bioscience Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aadi Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aadi Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.