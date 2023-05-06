Insider Selling: Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI) Chairman Sells $190,936.20 in Stock

Aadi Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:AADI – Get Rating) Chairman Neil Desai sold 24,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $190,936.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,849,064 shares in the company, valued at $14,422,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Neil Desai also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 3rd, Neil Desai sold 7,695 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $59,097.60.
- On Wednesday, April 5th, Neil Desai sold 7,336 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total transaction of $53,112.64.
- On Monday, April 3rd, Neil Desai sold 9,583 shares of Aadi Bioscience stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total transaction of $71,393.35.
Aadi Bioscience Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of AADI opened at $8.05 on Friday. Aadi Bioscience, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $196.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.10.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Aadi Bioscience from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th.
Aadi Bioscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops precision therapies for genetically-defined cancers patients with mTOR pathway driver alterations such as alterations in TSC1 or TSC2 genes. The company was founded by Neil Desai on November 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
