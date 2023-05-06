Insider Selling: ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) EVP Sells $41,617.48 in Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $41,617.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 220,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,398,851.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FORG opened at $19.61 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14 and a beta of 1.04.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $63.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.29 million. Analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ForgeRock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in ForgeRock by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ForgeRock by 222.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

