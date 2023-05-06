Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells 16,134 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $940,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 3.6 %
Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.
Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.
Goosehead Insurance Company Profile
Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.
