Insider Selling: Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Insider Sells 16,134 Shares of Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 16,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.30, for a total transaction of $940,612.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Goosehead Insurance Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 462.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $71.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.33.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $57.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Goosehead Insurance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 36.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 47.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 20,328 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 93.0% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 25,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the first quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. 99.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.29.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

