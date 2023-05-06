Insider Selling: Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) CFO Sells $638,581.02 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.78, for a total value of $638,581.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Insperity Price Performance

NSP stock opened at $117.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Insperity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.74 and a 12-month high of $131.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.08.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 263.01%. On average, analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Insperity in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Insperity in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSP. Truist Financial lowered Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

