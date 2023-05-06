Insider Selling: Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.12, for a total transaction of $325,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,517 shares in the company, valued at $632,714.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.42. 1,303,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,523,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.56 and a 52-week high of $39.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.52.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 26.55%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

Several analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 398.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Rating)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

Featured Stories

