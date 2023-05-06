Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CFO Sells $35,315.28 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CFO Elena Gomez sold 2,058 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $35,315.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,050,774.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elena Gomez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Elena Gomez sold 10,293 shares of Toast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $181,053.87.

Shares of TOST opened at $18.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -26.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.08. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.13 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 10.03%. The business’s revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Toast by 365.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Toast by 277.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Toast in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Toast by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Toast from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.76.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

Further Reading

