Insider Selling: Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $1,178,400.00 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 30,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $1,178,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,543,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,613,989.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 10th, Raju Mohan sold 9,255 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $268,487.55.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Raju Mohan sold 13,230 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $394,386.30.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Ventyx Biosciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.55. The company had a trading volume of 599,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,228. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.29 and a beta of -0.35. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.07 and a 12-month high of $47.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTYX. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $35.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter worth $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Featured Stories

