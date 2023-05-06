Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) VP Sells $2,168,160.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) VP Steven Jandrich sold 8,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.02, for a total value of $2,168,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,628.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:INSP opened at $277.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $251.76 and a 200 day moving average of $241.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.69 and a beta of 1.44. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.74 and a 1-year high of $282.31.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.27% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) EPS. Inspire Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.32 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 11.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $452,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 668.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $271.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

