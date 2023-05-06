Installed Building Products, Inc. (IBP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

Installed Building Products has a payout ratio of 16.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $8.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.5%.

Installed Building Products Stock Up 4.5 %

IBP stock opened at $117.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11. Installed Building Products has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $125.87.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Installed Building Products

In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Michael Thomas Miller sold 21,918 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.28, for a total value of $2,614,379.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,835,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $53,660.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,674.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,826 shares of company stock worth $13,806,231 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,541 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Installed Building Products from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Installed Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.25.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Featured Articles

