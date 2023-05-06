Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $358.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. Insulet updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q2 2023 guidance to EPS.

Insulet Trading Up 2.0 %

PODD traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $328.76. The stock had a trading volume of 975,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,896. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $309.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,587.83 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.31.

Insider Transactions at Insulet

Institutional Trading of Insulet

In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PODD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Insulet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,140,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Insulet by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,716 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Insulet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insulet by 91.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.