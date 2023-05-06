Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $152.66. 138,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.39, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.06. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $64.52 and a one year high of $161.17.

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total transaction of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,550 shares of company stock valued at $351,567. 44.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,862,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.9% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 13,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

