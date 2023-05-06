Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) Announces Earnings Results

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS.

Interface Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of Interface stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company had a trading volume of 728,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average of $9.76. Interface has a 52-week low of $7.15 and a 52-week high of $15.05.

Interface Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Interface

A number of research firms have commented on TILE. StockNews.com began coverage on Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research raised Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 228.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,604 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Interface by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Interface by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

