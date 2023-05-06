International Container Terminal Services (OTCMKTS:ICTEF) Shares Down 0.5%

International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICTEF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.76 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 999 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.60.
International Container Terminal Services, Inc engages in developing, acquiring, owning, and operating common-user container terminals for cargo handling and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Americas. The Asia segment includes operations of Manila International Container Terminal, and other ports throughout the Philippines, Indonesia, China, Pakistan, Australia, and Papua New Guinea.
