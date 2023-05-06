International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Stock Position Lifted by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Czech National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the third quarter valued at $2,691,000. Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at $327,000. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 65,381 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after buying an additional 3,841 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 570,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,790,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.7% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 73,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF stock opened at $96.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.15. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.53 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.08.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -44.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. Mizuho reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.