International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,944. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

