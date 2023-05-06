International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Announces $1.62 Quarterly Dividend

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.62 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th.

International Seaways has a payout ratio of 5.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect International Seaways to earn $7.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSWGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. International Seaways had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Seaways will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $578,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,428,628. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $41,310.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,097,134.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,023,944. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in International Seaways by 66.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in International Seaways by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,280,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,180,000 after acquiring an additional 16,434 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in International Seaways by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,838,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,162,000 after acquiring an additional 136,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Seaways by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,465,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,511,000 after purchasing an additional 64,562 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Seaways from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.40.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Dividend History for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

