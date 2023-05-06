Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $40.51 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 6th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $2.51 billion and $40.51 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.77 or 0.00019688 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00057983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00037779 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000235 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00006174 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,362,087 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,858,076 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

