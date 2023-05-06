Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.4% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 6,673 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 15,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $304.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.95.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $270,625.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 327 shares in the company, valued at $78,731.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 140,790 shares of company stock worth $37,998,365 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

