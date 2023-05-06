Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 186,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,320 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.05% of Intuitive Surgical worth $49,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $285,603,000 after buying an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,644,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,412,704.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $304.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,225,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,416. The firm has a market cap of $106.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.31. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $308.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.