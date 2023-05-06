Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.72

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.72 and last traded at $13.78, with a volume of 193642 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.19.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.99.

Get Invesco Financial Preferred ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 243.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Financial Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.