Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ opened at $16.57 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Invesco Increases Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 54.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

