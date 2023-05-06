Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered Invesco from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Invesco from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.72.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of IVZ opened at $16.57 on Friday. Invesco has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $20.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This is an increase from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Invesco’s payout ratio is 54.35%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 135,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 23,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco (IVZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.