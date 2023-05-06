Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.12 and last traded at $316.17. Approximately 48,659,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,501,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.29.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.

About Invesco QQQ

(Get Rating)

The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.