Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Invesco QQQ (NYSEARCA:QQQ – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $315.12 and last traded at $316.17. Approximately 48,659,214 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 56,501,445 shares. The stock had previously closed at $317.29.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.14. The stock has a market cap of $172.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.11.
About Invesco QQQ
The Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks. QQQ was launched on Mar 10, 1999 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco QQQ (QQQ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/1 – 5/5
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.