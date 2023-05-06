Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Position Boosted by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHS. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 206,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,277,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,893,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 18,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 8,518 shares during the period.

Shares of RHS traded up $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.93. The stock had a trading volume of 103,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,788. The firm has a market cap of $909.56 million, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.20 and a fifty-two week high of $178.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.64.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

