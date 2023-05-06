Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $143.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $155.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.28.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

