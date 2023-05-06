Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $49.80

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $49.80 and last traded at $49.79, with a volume of 95594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.74.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSY. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 12.5% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

