iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.82

iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.82 and traded as low as $19.52. iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 25,727 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJC – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.41% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Copper Subindex Total Return ETN worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

